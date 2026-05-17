Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.8333.

A number of research firms recently commented on AORT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Artivion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Artivion from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artivion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on AORT

Artivion Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE AORT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. Artivion has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. The firm's revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $340,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 185,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,610. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $81,189.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 60,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,464.66. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 133,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,158 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 578.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 23.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 338.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94,312 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artivion by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,536,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company's stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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