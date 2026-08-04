Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.95 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $2.95, FiscalAI reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 247.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Arvinas's revenue was up 1014.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Arvinas' conference call:

VEPPANU was approved by the FDA as the first PROTAC degrader and licensed to Rigel, which is expected to make the drug available soon. The deal and approval generated substantial Q2 revenue, including a $50 million Pfizer milestone and $62.5 million in license revenue.

as the first PROTAC degrader and licensed to Rigel, which is expected to make the drug available soon. The deal and approval generated substantial Q2 revenue, including a $50 million Pfizer milestone and $62.5 million in license revenue. Arvinas expects multiple clinical catalysts, including initial ARV-393 BCL-6 degrader data by year-end 2026, ARV-027 muscle-exposure and degradation data in the first half of 2027, and additional ARV-102 biomarker data in October.

ARV-393 enrollment accelerated near predicted efficacious dose levels, but most 2026 data will come from earlier, likely subtherapeutic cohorts and include an unusually high proportion of T-cell lymphoma patients. More mature monotherapy and glofitamab-combination data, including DLBCL patients, are planned for 2027.

Regulatory requests have pushed the start of ARV-102 trials in PSP from 2026 into 2027, delaying the program’s planned phase I-B and registrational-oriented studies.

The company reported $567.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and reiterated that its cash runway extends into the second half of 2028, supporting continued investment in its early-stage oncology and neurology pipeline.

Get Arvinas alerts: Sign Up

Arvinas Stock Up 15.3%

ARVN opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $599.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Arvinas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arvinas from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arvinas from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arvinas from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARVN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arvinas news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,696 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $46,479.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 187,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,445.12. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Randy Teel sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $95,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 287,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,854,946.92. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $402,649. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 3.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Arvinas by 15.5% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 16,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Arvinas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 35,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc NASDAQ: ARVN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body's natural protein-recycling systems.

The company's most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arvinas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arvinas wasn't on the list.

While Arvinas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here