Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS) Short Interest Update

Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,922,498 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 4,919,028 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Get Arxis alerts: Sign Up

Arxis Price Performance

Shares of Arxis stock traded up $5.70 on Thursday, hitting $48.17. 270,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,730. The stock's 50-day moving average is $42.36. Arxis has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $500.73 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Arxis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Arxis to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arxis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Arxis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arxis from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arxis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Get Our Latest Report on ARXS

About Arxis

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components engineered for cutting-edge performance in extreme environments. Leveraging significant intellectual property (“IP”) and world-class engineering capabilities, we design and deliver innovative solutions that address some of our customers' most complex performance needs. Arxis is the result of a deliberate and disciplined strategy executed by our sponsor, Arcline, and the Arxis management team to create a purpose-built, cohesive business through targeted acquisitions with similar product and end market characteristics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arxis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arxis wasn't on the list.

While Arxis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here