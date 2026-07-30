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Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Arxis logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 40.6% to 2.92 million shares as of July 15, representing about 0.7% of Arxis’ outstanding shares and 3.4 days to cover.
  • Arxis shares rose to $48.17, near their 52-week high of $48.68. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.28, beating estimates by $0.35, while revenue increased 25% year over year to $500.73 million.
  • Analysts maintain a favorable outlook, with ten Buy ratings and two Holds, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $49.64.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,922,498 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 4,919,028 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Arxis Price Performance

Shares of Arxis stock traded up $5.70 on Thursday, hitting $48.17. 270,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,730. The stock's 50-day moving average is $42.36. Arxis has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $500.73 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Arxis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Arxis to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arxis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Arxis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arxis from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arxis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Get Our Latest Report on ARXS

About Arxis

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components engineered for cutting-edge performance in extreme environments. Leveraging significant intellectual property (“IP”) and world-class engineering capabilities, we design and deliver innovative solutions that address some of our customers' most complex performance needs. Arxis is the result of a deliberate and disciplined strategy executed by our sponsor, Arcline, and the Arxis management team to create a purpose-built, cohesive business through targeted acquisitions with similar product and end market characteristics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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