Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session's volume of 6,973 shares.The stock last traded at $18.54 and had previously closed at $20.40.

Get AAPG alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, China Intl Cap raised Ascentage Pharma Group International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $46.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPG

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Down 8.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Ascentage Pharma Group International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the second quarter worth about $391,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company's stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ascentage Pharma Group International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ascentage Pharma Group International wasn't on the list.

While Ascentage Pharma Group International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here