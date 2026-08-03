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Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Stock Price Down 4.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Ascentage Pharma Group International logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Ascentage Pharma shares fell 4.6% to $16.612 during Monday trading, with volume declining 27% below the stock’s average daily volume.
  • Despite the pullback, analyst sentiment remains positive: the stock has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $46.43, substantially above its recent trading price.
  • Institutional interest has increased, with Citadel Advisors and HSBC initiating positions while UBS Group expanded its stake by 149.4%.
  • Interested in Ascentage Pharma Group International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.6120. 4,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPG. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. China Intl Cap upgraded shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPG

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter worth $383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company's stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

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