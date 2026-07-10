Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 158,023 shares, a growth of 20,081.7% from the June 15th total of 783 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,391 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Intl Cap upgraded Ascentage Pharma Group International to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascentage Pharma Group International presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $46.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 18,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of AAPG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

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