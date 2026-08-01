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ASGN (NYSE:EFOR) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded ASGN to “strong buy” from “hold,” although the broader analyst consensus remains “hold” with an average price target of $28.67.
  • ASGN exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.91 in EPS versus $0.82 expected and $1.01 billion in revenue, but revenue declined 1.3% year over year.
  • The stock opened at $28.43, while institutional investors own a substantial 95.36% of outstanding shares; several funds recently initiated or increased positions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFOR. Jefferies Financial Group raised ASGN from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ASGN from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASGN from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded ASGN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised ASGN from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.67.

View Our Latest Report on ASGN

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFOR opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $19.87. ASGN has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. ASGN had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 96.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the third quarter worth $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in ASGN in the third quarter worth $8,030,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN is a provider of professional services that connects skilled talent with organizations seeking technology, digital, creative and engineering expertise. The firm focuses on staffing and workforce solutions, delivering contract and permanent placement services as well as project-based consulting and managed services to support clients’ technical and operational needs.

Its offerings commonly include IT consulting, digital transformation support, application development and maintenance, data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud services and engineering resources.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ASGN (NYSE:EFOR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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