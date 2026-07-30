ASGN (NYSE:EFOR) Trading Up 18.6% on Earnings Beat

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) shares rose 18.6% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 160,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,043,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $983.00 million. ASGN had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.30%. ASGN's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. ASGN has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.100 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised ASGN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded ASGN from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ASGN from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASGN from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ASGN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ASGN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in ASGN by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,206,940 shares of the company's stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 134,513 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,588,000 after buying an additional 178,895 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in ASGN in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the company's stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,934 shares of the company's stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Trading Up 20.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.52.

About ASGN

ASGN is a provider of professional services that connects skilled talent with organizations seeking technology, digital, creative and engineering expertise. The firm focuses on staffing and workforce solutions, delivering contract and permanent placement services as well as project-based consulting and managed services to support clients’ technical and operational needs.

Its offerings commonly include IT consulting, digital transformation support, application development and maintenance, data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud services and engineering resources.

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