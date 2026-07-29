ASGN (NYSE:EFOR) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.920-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $994.0M-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.5 million.

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ASGN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFOR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 1,523,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.42. ASGN has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. ASGN had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.95 million. ASGN has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EFOR. Jefferies Financial Group raised ASGN from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ASGN from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ASGN from $62.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of ASGN from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $29.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFOR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,011 shares of the company's stock worth $30,588,000 after buying an additional 178,895 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company's stock.

About ASGN

ASGN is a provider of professional services that connects skilled talent with organizations seeking technology, digital, creative and engineering expertise. The firm focuses on staffing and workforce solutions, delivering contract and permanent placement services as well as project-based consulting and managed services to support clients’ technical and operational needs.

Its offerings commonly include IT consulting, digital transformation support, application development and maintenance, data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud services and engineering resources.

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