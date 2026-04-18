Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

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Asiamet Resources Trading Up 3.3%

Asiamet Resources Limited ( LON:ARS Get Free Report )'s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.56 and traded as low as GBX 1.45. Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.55, with a volume of 1,012,397 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.52.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan. The company was formerly known as Kalimantan Gold Corporation Limited and changed its name to Asiamet Resources Limited in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

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