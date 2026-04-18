Free Trial
→ Is the SpaceX IPO “Rigged?” (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Asiamet Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Asiamet Resources' shares crossed below their 50-day moving average
  • The company has a market capitalization of £52.6 million, a negative P/E (-8.16), high debt-to-equity (6.09) but strong liquidity (quick ratio 4.32, current ratio 4.36), and its flagship asset is the BKM copper project in Kalimantan, Indonesia targeting copper, gold and other metals.
  • Five stocks we like better than Asiamet Resources.

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.56 and traded as low as GBX 1.45. Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.55, with a volume of 1,012,397 shares changing hands.

Asiamet Resources Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.52.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan. The company was formerly known as Kalimantan Gold Corporation Limited and changed its name to Asiamet Resources Limited in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Asiamet Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Asiamet Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Asiamet Resources wasn't on the list.

While Asiamet Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
10 stocks to dump today
10 stocks to dump today
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines