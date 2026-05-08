ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASML. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

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ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,561.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,400.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,260.42. ASML has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,552.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 36.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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