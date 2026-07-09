ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 2% - Should You Buy?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) was up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,858.73 and last traded at $1,804.25. 1,539,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,885,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,768.65.

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Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on ASML to $2,623 from $1,971 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling increased confidence in the company’s long-term earnings power and demand outlook. Bernstein Raises its Price Target on ASML Holding (ASML)

Bernstein raised its price target on ASML to $2,623 from $1,971 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling increased confidence in the company’s long-term earnings power and demand outlook. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, citing a strong semiconductor outlook and supportive valuation assumptions for ASML’s equipment business. ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Price Target Raised by Jefferies on Strong Semiconductor Outlook

Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, citing a strong semiconductor outlook and supportive valuation assumptions for ASML’s equipment business. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted ASML’s monopoly-like position in advanced chip lithography and the potential for a large AI-related chip spending cycle, which is helping support the stock despite broader market volatility. A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,854.12.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $709.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,689.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,468.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ASML by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 243,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ASML by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,120,394,000 after purchasing an additional 232,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 223.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $379,368,000 after purchasing an additional 198,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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