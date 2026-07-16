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ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised its price target on ASML from $2,200 to $2,400 and kept an overweight rating, implying about 33.6% upside from the prior close.
  • Other Wall Street analysts remain broadly positive, with several lifting targets and the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of about $1,970.33.
  • ASML’s latest business backdrop is strong: the company recently beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, raised its 2026 outlook again, and said its advanced EUV tools are nearly fully booked through 2027.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $18.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,796.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,906. ASML has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96. The company has a market capitalization of $706.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,723.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,493.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Research analysts expect that ASML will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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