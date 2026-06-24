ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 1.1% - Time to Sell?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,730.29 and last traded at $1,758.3950. Approximately 1,922,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,863,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,778.46.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML continues to benefit from strong AI-related semiconductor demand and its dominant position in EUV lithography, which still supports the long-term investment case despite short-term volatility.

ASML continues to benefit from strong AI-related semiconductor demand and its dominant position in EUV lithography, which still supports the long-term investment case despite short-term volatility. Positive Sentiment: TNO and ASML announced a partnership to help scale European photonic chip manufacturing, a sign that ASML remains central to next-generation chip infrastructure in Europe. Article Title

TNO and ASML announced a partnership to help scale European photonic chip manufacturing, a sign that ASML remains central to next-generation chip infrastructure in Europe. Positive Sentiment: The Netherlands is lobbying the U.S. to ease chip export curbs that could affect ASML sales, which could eventually reduce regulatory overhang if successful. Article Title

The Netherlands is lobbying the U.S. to ease chip export curbs that could affect ASML sales, which could eventually reduce regulatory overhang if successful. Neutral Sentiment: The Netherlands joining the U.S.-led Pax Silica AI initiative reinforces allied chip-supply coordination, but it also highlights the geopolitical backdrop surrounding ASML’s business. Article Title

The Netherlands joining the U.S.-led Pax Silica AI initiative reinforces allied chip-supply coordination, but it also highlights the geopolitical backdrop surrounding ASML’s business. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted ASML’s “chip dominance” is running into new silicon boundaries, suggesting investors are reassessing the pace of future growth even as the company remains technologically leading. Article Title

Market commentary noted ASML’s “chip dominance” is running into new silicon boundaries, suggesting investors are reassessing the pace of future growth even as the company remains technologically leading. Negative Sentiment: ASML denied allegations that EUV systems were exported to China in violation of controls, but the repeated scrutiny keeps export-risk concerns front and center for investors. Article Title

ASML denied allegations that EUV systems were exported to China in violation of controls, but the repeated scrutiny keeps export-risk concerns front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: Several reports say China-related export restrictions and rising scrutiny are contributing to weakness in ASML shares, while one analysis warns that valuation and investor enthusiasm may have reached “peak euphoria.” Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,750.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,772.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,610.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,411.79. The stock has a market cap of $691.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ASML by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after buying an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 243,685 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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