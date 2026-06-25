ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 4.4% - Time to Buy?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,855.91 and last traded at $1,841.18. 2,190,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,867,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,762.77.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,750.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,772.62.

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ASML Stock Up 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,615.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,416.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ASML by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,168,227,000 after acquiring an additional 96,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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