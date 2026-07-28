ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 371.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 375 to GBX 400 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASOS from GBX 285 to GBX 330 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

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ASOS Price Performance

ASC stock opened at GBX 380.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.64. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 206.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 382.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 855.63. The company has a market cap of £455.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.28.

ASOS (LON:ASC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX (109.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 111.60 billion for the quarter. ASOS had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASOS will post 12.4165252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker bought 89,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 per share, for a total transaction of £205,392.39. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company's stock.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Further Reading

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