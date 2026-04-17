ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) CFO Heather Kiessling Sells 23,124 Shares

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) CFO Heather Kiessling sold 23,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $126,719.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 709,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,887,380.48. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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ASP Isotopes Price Performance

ASPI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.37. 7,361,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $676.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 734.14% and a negative return on equity of 307.82%. Equities analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 9.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the second quarter valued at $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 418.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 2,205.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 471,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 450,776 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASP Isotopes presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASPI

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

Further Reading

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