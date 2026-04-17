ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) COO Sells $117,225.00 in Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) COO Robert Ainscow sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $117,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,490,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,764,551.57. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Robert Ainscow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Robert Ainscow sold 25,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $112,750.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $45,902.72.

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ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASPI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.37. 7,361,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.59. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.70). ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 307.82% and a negative net margin of 734.14%.The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASP Isotopes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovida Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 399,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 162,535 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

Further Reading

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