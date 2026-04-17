ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Director Duncan Moore Sells 11,642 Shares

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) Director Duncan Moore sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $60,654.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,044,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,444,074.88. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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ASP Isotopes Stock Up 5.1%

ASPI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.37. 7,361,541 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,583. The stock has a market cap of $676.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.59. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 307.82% and a negative net margin of 734.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASPI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ASPI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ASP Isotopes by 84.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ASP Isotopes by 30.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company's stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

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