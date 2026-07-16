ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.33. ASP Isotopes shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 2,020,364 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASP Isotopes presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 9.5%

The stock has a market cap of $521.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 644.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 83,759 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $649,969.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,579,845 shares in the company, valued at $74,339,597.20. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael Gorley sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $551,183.16. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 279,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,208 in the last three months. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 84.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

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