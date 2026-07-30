Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.2275) per share and revenue of $42.4220 million for the quarter. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.240--0.17 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.58 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 48.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 6.8%

ASPN stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.78. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $339.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Aspen Aerogels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.19.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,370 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,392,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,129,934 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,469 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 556,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,049 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,745 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 133,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company's product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

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