Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Assembly Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $23,479,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $22,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 97.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 248,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $6,425,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company's stock.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 6.5%

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $398.20 million, a PE ratio of -227.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc NASDAQ: ASMB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company's core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly's research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company's lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

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