Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,780 to GBX 1,700 in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.01% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,050 price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, June 26th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,010 price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 1,650 price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from £141 to £133 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Associated British Foods to an "underperform" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,850 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 3,487.14.

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Associated British Foods Price Performance

ABF opened at GBX 1,932 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,865.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,910.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,729.45 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,359. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 174.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,945.90 billion during the quarter. Associated British Foods had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated British Foods will post 188.0990415 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 1,074 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,853 per share, with a total value of £19,901.22. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Associated British Foods

Here are the key news stories impacting Associated British Foods this week:

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders. Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

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