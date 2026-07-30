Assured Guaranty (AGO) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $205.0320 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $1.00. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 40.45%.The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty's revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE AGO opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Assured Guaranty's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Assured Guaranty from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assured Guaranty

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In related news, Director Lorin Radtke sold 1,047 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $77,813.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,696.24. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured purchased 209,388 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,199,104.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,212,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,096,591.98. The trade was a 20.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company's stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd is a Bermuda-domiciled provider of financial guaranty insurance and reinsurance products serving public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. The company's primary business activity is credit enhancement, whereby it guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on debt obligations issued by municipal and infrastructure entities. By combining rigorous risk assessment with active portfolio management, Assured Guaranty helps issuers access capital at more attractive rates while protecting investors against credit events.

In its public finance segment, the company underwrites municipal bond insurance for state and local governments, public-private partnerships and essential infrastructure projects.

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