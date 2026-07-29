AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASTS shares. B. Riley Financial raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of ASTS opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $133.86. The stock's fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. AST SpaceMobile's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,297,342.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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