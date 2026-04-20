Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 5.3% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
AST SpaceMobile logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell about 5.3% after Blue Origin placed BlueBird 7 into a lower-than-planned orbit and AST declared the satellite unusable, though the company says insurance is expected to cover the loss.
  • Management reiterated its roadmap — 45 satellites by end‑2026 and commercial service targeted for 2H2026 — and points to a deep manufacturing pipeline and active launch cadence as a path to recover capacity.
  • Sentiment and valuation risks are elevated: AST trades at a very high forward-sales multiple (cited ~138x), has a consensus rating of "Reduce" with a ~$82.51 target, and recent large insider sales have added downward pressure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.50 and last traded at $81.00. 39,604,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 15,362,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.53.

Key Stories Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research set a $115.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and set a $45.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $82.51.

View Our Latest Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 2.81.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.The firm had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.53 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2731.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $154,499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,330,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,362,770.10. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,180. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,452,000. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,292 shares during the last quarter. Vodafone Ventures Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,413,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,569,000 after buying an additional 1,425,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,749,000 after buying an additional 402,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,685 shares of the company's stock worth $287,011,000 after buying an additional 350,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile Right Now?

Before you consider AST SpaceMobile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AST SpaceMobile wasn't on the list.

While AST SpaceMobile currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
Don‘t Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
Don't Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Major Market Swings, Mixed Close After Iran Tensions Ripple Through Stocks
Major Market Swings, Mixed Close After Iran Tensions Ripple Through Stocks
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
10 Space Stocks with 10x Potential by 2030!
10 Space Stocks with 10x Potential by 2030!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Something Big Is Coming This Week – Live Market Analysis
Something Big Is Coming This Week – Live Market Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines