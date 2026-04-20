AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 5.3% - Should You Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.50 and last traded at $81.00. 39,604,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 15,362,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.53.

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Key Stories Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research set a $115.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and set a $45.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $82.51.

View Our Latest Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 2.81.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.The firm had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.53 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2731.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $154,499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,330,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,362,770.10. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,180. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,452,000. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,292 shares during the last quarter. Vodafone Ventures Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,413,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,569,000 after buying an additional 1,425,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,749,000 after buying an additional 402,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,685 shares of the company's stock worth $287,011,000 after buying an additional 350,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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