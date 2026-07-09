AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Here's Why

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.77 and last traded at $73.88. Approximately 10,609,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 18,548,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $85.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 2.69.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. This trade represents a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,145,809 shares of company stock worth $280,645,292. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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