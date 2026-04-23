AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 7% - Time to Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.92 and last traded at $78.75. Approximately 17,235,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 15,532,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

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AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. New Street Research set a $115.00 price objective on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $82.51.

View Our Latest Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 2.81.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.The business's revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $422,180. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $154,499,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,330,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,362,770.10. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,080,000 shares of company stock worth $274,452,000. Insiders own 30.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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