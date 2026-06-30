AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 2.4% - What's Next?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.87 and last traded at $88.86. 23,680,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 18,817,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.77.

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Key Headlines Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $85.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. AST SpaceMobile's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,297,342.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $154,499,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,330,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,362,770.10. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,145,809 shares of company stock valued at $280,645,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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