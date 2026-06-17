AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 3.9% - Here's What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.95 and last traded at $85.43. Approximately 29,411,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,340,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $116,397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,980,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,448,964.10. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,300,865.26. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,185,809 shares of company stock worth $284,200,492. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 11.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company's stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,764 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company's stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 64,989 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company's stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 49,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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