AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 5.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.78 and last traded at $84.66. 21,922,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 15,491,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

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AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, New Street Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $82.51.

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AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 5.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 2.81.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.53 million. The business's revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $116,397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,980,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,412,448,964.10. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,180. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,452,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 79,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

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