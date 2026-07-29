Astec Industries (ASTE) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $405.4980 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.34). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 1.75%.The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Astec Industries Stock Down 2.2%

ASTE opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Astec Industries's payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Astec Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Astec Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASTE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 818,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,372,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 586,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 203,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 237,902 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company's stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment for infrastructure-related markets. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company develops, engineers and produces machinery for asphalt road-building, aggregate processing, concrete production, underground mining, landscaping and utility installation. Astec's product portfolio includes asphalt plants, portable crushers, conveyors, screening plants, mixers, continuous miners and related support equipment.

Organized into multiple operating segments—Roadbuilding; Aggregate & Mining; Energy; and Pavement Preservation & Maintenance—Astec Industries serves contractors and municipalities that build and maintain transportation, energy and utility networks.

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