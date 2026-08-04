Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Announces Earnings Results

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $360.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.160-1.210 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Astera Labs' conference call:

Record Q2 revenue reached $392.4 million , up 27% sequentially and 104% year over year, with broad-based strength across AI fabric and signal-conditioning products. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 39.1% and diluted EPS rose to $0.80.

, up 27% sequentially and 104% year over year, with broad-based strength across AI fabric and signal-conditioning products. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 39.1% and diluted EPS rose to $0.80. Management expects Q3 revenue of $540 million to $560 million , representing approximately 40% sequential growth at the midpoint, driven by the Scorpio X-Series volume ramp, PCIe 6.0 Aries demand, and early Taurus 800G shipments. Scorpio is expected to become the company’s largest product family in Q3.

, representing approximately 40% sequential growth at the midpoint, driven by the Scorpio X-Series volume ramp, PCIe 6.0 Aries demand, and early Taurus 800G shipments. Scorpio is expected to become the company’s largest product family in Q3. Scorpio X-Series is entering high-volume production with the lead customer, while more than 10 customers are engaged across production, pre-production, or qualification programs. Management said the platform could eventually deliver more than $1,000 of content per accelerator, supported by higher-radix switching, software-enabled in-network compute, and HyperCast features.

Astera highlighted several longer-term growth opportunities, including UALink, CXL memory connectivity, optical interconnects, and custom silicon. Initial optical deployments are targeted for 2027, CPO products for 2028 and beyond, and custom CXL and connectivity design wins are expected to begin shipping in 2027.

Q3 non-GAAP gross margin is expected to decline to approximately 72% from 73.7% in Q2 as product mix broadens toward switching and module-related revenue. Management expects margins to trend toward a long-term target of roughly 70% despite continued operating leverage.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB stock traded up $40.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,002,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,536. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $361.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 3.84.

Astera Labs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Astera Labs reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, above the $0.69 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, exceeding the $360.85 million estimate and increasing 104.5% year over year. Astera Labs Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Astera Labs reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, above the $0.69 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, exceeding the $360.85 million estimate and increasing 104.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Q3 guidance was well above analyst forecasts. Management projected earnings of $1.16-$1.21 per share and revenue of $540 million-$560 million, compared with consensus estimates of $0.73 per share and $410.3 million in revenue. The outlook implies another sharp acceleration in growth. Astera Labs Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management projected earnings of $1.16-$1.21 per share and revenue of $540 million-$560 million, compared with consensus estimates of $0.73 per share and $410.3 million in revenue. The outlook implies another sharp acceleration in growth. Positive Sentiment: New product ramp is expected to drive the acceleration. Astera Labs said Q3 growth will be supported by production ramp-up of its Scorpio X-Series 320-lane fabric switch, alongside diversified demand across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products. Astera Labs Stock Shoots Higher After Q2 Earnings

Astera Labs said Q3 growth will be supported by production ramp-up of its Scorpio X-Series 320-lane fabric switch, alongside diversified demand across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products. Neutral Sentiment: Investor expectations were already elevated. Recent coverage highlighted optimism surrounding Astera Labs’ Amazon partnership and AI infrastructure exposure, helping the stock advance ahead of earnings. Its high valuation and volatility mean additional upside may depend on continued results that exceed expectations. Astera Labs Benefits From Amazon Partnership

Recent coverage highlighted optimism surrounding Astera Labs’ Amazon partnership and AI infrastructure exposure, helping the stock advance ahead of earnings. Its high valuation and volatility mean additional upside may depend on continued results that exceed expectations. Negative Sentiment: One analyst target remains below the current market level. A previously reported price-target increase to $275 suggests some valuation caution, although that target predates the latest earnings report and guidance. Astera Labs Price Target Raised to $275

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the sale, the director owned 1,287,524 shares in the company, valued at $569,098,483.24. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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