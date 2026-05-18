Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Down 7.3% - What's Next?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $210.02 and last traded at $215.58. 6,148,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 5,402,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.68.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Trading Down 7.3%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.31. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $45,717,262.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 664,361 shares in the company, valued at $131,689,637.42. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $1,485,843.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,781,796.23. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,497,338 shares of company stock valued at $236,827,957. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after acquiring an additional 84,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Astera Labs by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,684,000 after purchasing an additional 760,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock worth $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 393,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock worth $321,818,000 after purchasing an additional 480,009 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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