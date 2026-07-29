Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 4% - What's Next?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $244.61 and last traded at $249.74. 5,321,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,536,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $360.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 168.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total transaction of $270,997.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,472. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total value of $3,892,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 286,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,492,261.94. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 15,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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