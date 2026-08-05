Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 8.2% - Should You Sell?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $331.28 and last traded at $331.87. 2,354,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,537,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.67.

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Key Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations: Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, up 104.5% year over year and 27% sequentially, while earnings per share of $0.80 surpassed the $0.69 consensus estimate. Astera Labs Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, up 104.5% year over year and 27% sequentially, while earnings per share of $0.80 surpassed the $0.69 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook was far above analyst forecasts: Astera Labs guided for revenue of $540 million to $560 million and EPS of $1.16 to $1.21, compared with consensus estimates of $410.3 million and $0.73, respectively. The outlook implies roughly 40% sequential revenue growth. Astera Labs Sees Revenue Jumping 40% Next Quarter

Astera Labs guided for revenue of $540 million to $560 million and EPS of $1.16 to $1.21, compared with consensus estimates of $410.3 million and $0.73, respectively. The outlook implies roughly 40% sequential revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Scorpio X-Series momentum is accelerating: The 320-lane fabric switch entered volume production one quarter ahead of schedule and is expected to be a major Q3 growth driver. PCIe 6 products now account for more than half of revenue, reflecting strong AI infrastructure demand. ALAB Q2 Earnings Call Puts Scorpio Ramp Ahead of Schedule

The 320-lane fabric switch entered volume production one quarter ahead of schedule and is expected to be a major Q3 growth driver. PCIe 6 products now account for more than half of revenue, reflecting strong AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Needham raised its price target to $425 and maintained a Buy rating, while other analysts increased forecasts following the earnings report. Needham Raises Astera Labs Price Target

Needham raised its price target to $425 and maintained a Buy rating, while other analysts increased forecasts following the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations remain concerns: With the stock trading at a very high earnings multiple after a substantial run-up, one analyst downgraded the shares, arguing that the “easy money” phase is over. Investors may be taking profits despite the strong fundamentals and demanding guidance. Astera Labs Rating Downgrade

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 216.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 3.84.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.210 EPS. Analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total value of $3,892,104.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 286,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,492,261.94. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,882,106.96. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Astera Labs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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