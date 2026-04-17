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Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Aston Martin Lagonda Global logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Trading volume jumped 62% to 104,133 shares on Friday (from 64,104), while the stock last traded around $0.6173, essentially unchanged from the prior close.
  • Analysts have an overall "Hold" consensus (six analysts), with Sanford C. Bernstein downgrading from "strong-buy" to "hold" and Deutsche Bank and HSBC reaffirming "hold" ratings.
  • The stock is trading near its 50-day moving average of $0.62 but below its 200-day moving average of $0.76, indicating shorter-term stability amid longer-term weakness.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 104,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session's volume of 64,104 shares.The stock last traded at $0.6173 and had previously closed at $0.6183.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Right Now?

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