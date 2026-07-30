Astrana Health (ASTH) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Astrana Health to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $985.6860 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

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Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.45. Astrana Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $965.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Astrana Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astrana Health Price Performance

ASTH stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Astrana Health from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Astrana Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astrana Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Astrana Health from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Astrana Health

Institutional Trading of Astrana Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Astrana Health by 180.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,385 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

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