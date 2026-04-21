AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £139.13 and traded as high as £151.08. AstraZeneca shares last traded at £149.89, with a volume of 1,200,218 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £145 to £160 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £170 to £180 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 to £110 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of £152.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £148.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of £139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.28.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

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