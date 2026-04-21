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AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
AstraZeneca logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AstraZeneca shares climbed above their 200-day moving average (£139.13)
  • Analysts hold a "Moderate Buy" consensus (five Buys, one Sell) with a consensus target of £152.50; recent upgrades include Berenberg to £160 and Citi to £180 while Deutsche Bank keeps a sell at £110.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap £229.18bn, PE 22.6 and PEG 0.86, alongside a debt-to-equity of 60.87 and current ratio of 0.94.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £139.13 and traded as high as £151.08. AstraZeneca shares last traded at £149.89, with a volume of 1,200,218 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £145 to £160 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £170 to £180 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 to £110 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of £152.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £148.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of £139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.28.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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