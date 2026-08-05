Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,583,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session's volume of 2,680,922 shares.The stock last traded at $162.03 and had previously closed at $155.62.

Get Astrazeneca alerts: Sign Up

Key Astrazeneca News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Positive Sentiment: A senior source told Reuters that there are “no discussions” between AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb, while a separate report said AstraZeneca denied the merger speculation. The statements have eased investor concerns about a potential transaction reportedly valued near $400 billion. Reuters report on AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers merger discussions

A senior source told Reuters that there are “no discussions” between AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb, while a separate report said AstraZeneca denied the merger speculation. The statements have eased investor concerns about a potential transaction reportedly valued near $400 billion. Positive Sentiment: Investors also appear to be positioning for a rebound: traders purchased unusually high call-option volume in AstraZeneca, with activity reported at several times its typical level. This signals bullish short-term speculation, although options activity is not a fundamental change. High-volume AstraZeneca call options report

Investors also appear to be positioning for a rebound: traders purchased unusually high call-option volume in AstraZeneca, with activity reported at several times its typical level. This signals bullish short-term speculation, although options activity is not a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: AstraZeneca announced a multi-year collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS to develop and commercialize two companion diagnostics supporting precision-oncology therapies. The agreement could strengthen AstraZeneca’s targeted-cancer treatment infrastructure, but financial terms and near-term revenue effects were not disclosed. SOPHiA GENETICS and AstraZeneca collaboration announcement

AstraZeneca announced a multi-year collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS to develop and commercialize two companion diagnostics supporting precision-oncology therapies. The agreement could strengthen AstraZeneca’s targeted-cancer treatment infrastructure, but financial terms and near-term revenue effects were not disclosed. Negative Sentiment: The merger report triggered a sharp selloff earlier in the week because AstraZeneca investors viewed a Bristol Myers transaction as potentially expensive and value-destructive. Analysts remain divided over the strategic rationale, and Pomerantz LLP has announced an investigation into potential investor claims related to AstraZeneca. Pomerantz AstraZeneca investor investigation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Weiss Ratings lowered Astrazeneca from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, April 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Astrazeneca from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

Astrazeneca Stock Up 4.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $251.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.53.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 17.02%.The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrazeneca

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Astrazeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Astrazeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company's stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Astrazeneca by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,294 shares of the company's stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

About Astrazeneca

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Astrazeneca, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astrazeneca wasn't on the list.

While Astrazeneca currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here