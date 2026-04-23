Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $41.8710 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Asure Software Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $267.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 107.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Asure Software by 446.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,671 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Asure Software from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASUR

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc NASDAQ: ASUR is a Texas‐based technology company specializing in cloud‐based workforce and workspace management solutions. The company develops software that streamlines human capital management (HCM), payroll processing, time and attendance tracking, and workspace reservation for businesses seeking to optimize employee experience and operational efficiency.

The Asure platform includes modules for payroll administration, benefits enrollment, performance management, applicant tracking and onboarding, as well as mobile and web‐based timekeeping.

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