Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASUR. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Asure Software from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Asure Software

Asure Software Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,462 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Asure Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 770,025 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 126,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,671 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc NASDAQ: ASUR is a Texas‐based technology company specializing in cloud‐based workforce and workspace management solutions. The company develops software that streamlines human capital management (HCM), payroll processing, time and attendance tracking, and workspace reservation for businesses seeking to optimize employee experience and operational efficiency.

The Asure platform includes modules for payroll administration, benefits enrollment, performance management, applicant tracking and onboarding, as well as mobile and web‐based timekeeping.

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