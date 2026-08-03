Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3150) per share and revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 40.91%. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,304. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.12. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea sold 313,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,165,804.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,011,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,211,100. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anhco Nguyen sold 5,241 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $47,850.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,258,451.81. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 321,101 shares of company stock worth $3,235,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,321 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,632 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel T-cell immunotherapies to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Atara leverages its proprietary off-the-shelf allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-directed T-cell platform to generate engineered cell therapies designed to target EBV-driven malignancies and immune-mediated disorders.

The company's lead product candidate, tabelecleucel, is an off-the-shelf, EBV-specific T-cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) and other EBV-associated cancers.

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