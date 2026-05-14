Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.3295) per share and revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 40.91%. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of -0.30. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $19.15.

More Atara Biotherapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atara Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Atara reported first-quarter 2026 financial results and operational progress, giving investors a fresh update on its T-cell immunotherapy pipeline and the status of tabelecleucel (Ebvallo) for PTLD. Article Title

Atara reported first-quarter 2026 financial results and operational progress, giving investors a fresh update on its T-cell immunotherapy pipeline and the status of tabelecleucel (Ebvallo) for PTLD. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s quarterly results showed a smaller-than-expected loss per share and revenue that beat estimates, which may help offset concern about its still-limited sales base. Article Title

The company’s quarterly results showed a smaller-than-expected loss per share and revenue that beat estimates, which may help offset concern about its still-limited sales base. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders about the May 22 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing securities class action against Atara, keeping litigation risk in focus for shareholders. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminders about the May 22 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing securities class action against Atara, keeping litigation risk in focus for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: New and ongoing securities class-action filings alleging investor harm could pressure sentiment, especially given Atara’s small market cap and ongoing loss profile. Article Title

New and ongoing securities class-action filings alleging investor harm could pressure sentiment, especially given Atara’s small market cap and ongoing loss profile. Negative Sentiment: A major shareholder disclosed the sale of 313,446 shares, which can weigh on investor confidence even though insider sales do not necessarily signal trouble at the company. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atara Biotherapeutics

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea sold 313,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $3,165,804.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,211,100. This represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,321 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company's stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel T-cell immunotherapies to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Atara leverages its proprietary off-the-shelf allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-directed T-cell platform to generate engineered cell therapies designed to target EBV-driven malignancies and immune-mediated disorders.

The company's lead product candidate, tabelecleucel, is an off-the-shelf, EBV-specific T-cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) and other EBV-associated cancers.

Further Reading

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