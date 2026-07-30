ATB Cormark Capital Markets Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$27.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock's current price.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$28.17.

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Centerra Gold Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of CG traded up C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.17. 413,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,446. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.25 and a 52 week high of C$28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.21.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 41.28%.The company had revenue of C$629.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Dell sold 1,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.92, for a total value of C$27,962.40. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.31 per share, with a total value of C$111,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,900,300. This represents a 4.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,252 shares of company stock valued at $235,442. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, United States, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

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