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ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
ATCO logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.88 and traded as high as C$78.97. ATCO shares last traded at C$78.31, with a volume of 265,368 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotia lifted their target price on ATCO from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$66.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$72.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$62.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$72.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACO.X

ATCO Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.88.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter. ATCO had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATCO Ltd. will post 4.1980634 EPS for the current year.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco's primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Utilities segment. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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