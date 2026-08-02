Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

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A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Desjardins set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Athabasca Oil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 48,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,070,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$11,023,060. The trade was a 4.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders bought 476,400 shares of company stock worth $5,086,334 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 0.5%

TSE ATH opened at C$10.36 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$5.57 and a 52 week high of C$12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$306.54 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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