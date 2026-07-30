ATI (ATI) to Post Earnings on Thursday

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect ATI to announce earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $1.2160 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect ATI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $178.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ATI has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $205.31. The stock's 50-day moving average is $187.40 and its 200 day moving average is $160.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ATI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATI

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,039,766.98. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 684.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,840 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $117,037,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 3,017.7% in the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 665,276 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $76,347,000 after acquiring an additional 643,937 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ATI by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 609,874 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at about $52,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ATI by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $491,476,000 after acquiring an additional 415,479 shares during the period.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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