ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.3750.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get ATI alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,039,766.98. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ATI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,147,559 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,394,349,000 after buying an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ATI by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $642,633,000 after buying an additional 1,080,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ATI by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $491,476,000 after purchasing an additional 415,479 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,611,724 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $414,481,000 after purchasing an additional 386,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,924 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $388,454,000 after purchasing an additional 233,010 shares during the period.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $196.86 on Thursday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. ATI's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ATI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ATI wasn't on the list.

While ATI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here