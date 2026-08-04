Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Atkore had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

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Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,459. The stock's 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.68. Atkore has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Atkore's payout ratio is presently -36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered Atkore from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atkore

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $206,202.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,370,998.70. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $242,839.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,007.43. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. CacheTech Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 47,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 40,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Key Atkore News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atkore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Buyout at $95 per share is the primary catalyst. Prysmian S.p.A. agreed to acquire Atkore in an all-cash transaction valuing the company at approximately $3.8 billion, including debt. The offer represents roughly a 30% premium to Atkore’s unaffected share price and provides shareholders with a defined cash exit. Reuters article on Prysmian's acquisition of Atkore

Prysmian S.p.A. agreed to acquire Atkore in an all-cash transaction valuing the company at approximately $3.8 billion, including debt. The offer represents roughly a 30% premium to Atkore’s unaffected share price and provides shareholders with a defined cash exit. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Atkore reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55, while revenue of $794.8 million also topped forecasts of approximately $758.9 million. Management cited strong organic volume growth in both business segments, with sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS improving sequentially and year over year. Atkore third-quarter 2026 results

Atkore reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55, while revenue of $794.8 million also topped forecasts of approximately $758.9 million. Management cited strong organic volume growth in both business segments, with sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS improving sequentially and year over year. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the near-term upside is now tied to deal completion. With the stock trading close to the $95 offer price, further gains may be limited unless a competing bid emerges or Prysmian raises its proposal. Investors should monitor shareholder approval, regulatory review and other closing conditions.

With the stock trading close to the $95 offer price, further gains may be limited unless a competing bid emerges or Prysmian raises its proposal. Investors should monitor shareholder approval, regulatory review and other closing conditions. Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder-rights law firms are investigating the transaction. The investigations allege potential breaches of fiduciary duty and question whether Atkore’s board obtained the best price for shareholders. Such actions may create deal uncertainty, although they do not currently change the announced offer terms. Halper Sadeh investigation of Atkore

About Atkore

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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